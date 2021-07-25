'Expecting message from high command today': CM Yediyurappa amid replacement talks

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday told reporters that he is expecting a message from higher ups in Bharatiya Janata Party about his fate as speculation about him vacating the CM's post gathers momentum.

Whle talking to reporters Yediyurappa said, "If I get the message by evening, I will let you know immediately."

On July 22, Yediyurappa had hinted of a possible leadership change by July 25, talking to reporters on he said he is waiting for the party leaders' direction, adding that he 'will abide by those directions'.

"Our party national president has reposed a special trust and affection on me. The party leaders are going to give a direction on July 25 based on which I will start working. There is a special programme on my completion of two years. After participating in it, I will abide by the directions of our national leaders," he said.

He reiterated his objective to strengthen the party so that it comes to power again. The development comes amid speculations of his resignation as has been on the receiving end of a rebellion from some BJP MLAs in the state. Leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and MLC AH Vishwanath have spoken against Yediyurappa.

