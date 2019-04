BENGALURU: Fourteen of the total 28 parliamentary constituencies will be going to vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday. The key battle in the state will be between the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP.

In the seats that are going to polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in power in 6 seats each while Congress is in power in 2 seats. The constituencies, which are going to the polls are mostly in the southern part of the state covering almost the entire old Mysuru region and few coastal districts.

For the 2019 election, the BJP is contesting in 13 constituencies and supporting independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. The Congress, JDS combine have fielded candidates in 10 and four constituencies respectively.

Here is the full list of all candidates going to polls in Karnataka in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

BENGALURU CENTRAL:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 M. K. Pasha Bahujan Samaj Party 2 P. C. Mohan Bharatiya Janata Party 3 M. K. Pasha Independent 4 Rizwan Arshad Indian National Congress 5 C.J. Aditya Independent 6 B. Krishna Prasad Proutist Bloc, India 7 Nawaz Dilber Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 8 Mellegatti Shridevi Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 9 Srinivasan R Indian Christian Front 10 Hunsur K. ChandraShekar Democratic Prajakranthi Party Secularist 11 Arun Prasad A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 12 A. Christhuraj Independent 13 Kempurajan Republican Sena 14 Jenifar J. Russell Independent 15 Prakash Raj Independent 16 Pradeep Mendonca Independent 17 S. Pandurangan Independent 18 Francis Binny Jose Independent 19 Dr. Philip Mariyan Independent 20 S. Mohan Kumar Independent 21 Raparti Anil Kumar Independent 22 C. B. K. Rama Independent 23 Syed Asif Bukhari Independent

BENGALURU RURAL:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHWATHNARAYANGOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DR CHINNAPPA Y CHIKKAHAGADE Bahujan Samaj Party 3 D.K. SURESH Indian National Congress 4 N. KRISHNAPPA Pyramid Party of India 5 D M MADEGOWDA Republican Sena 6 RAMA. T.C SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 MANJUNATHA. M Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 Dr. M VENKATASWAMY Republican Party of India (A) 9 VENKATESHAPPA Sarva Janata Party 10 ESWARA Independent 11 B. GOPAL Independent 12 H.T. CHIKKARAJU Independent 13 M.C. DEVARAJU Independent 14 J.T. PRAKASH Independent 15 RAGHU JANAGERE Independent

CHAMARAJANAGAR:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 R DHRUVANARAYANA Indian National Congress 2 Dr SHIVAKUMARA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 V SRINIVAS PRASAD Bharatiya Janata Party 4 HANUR NAGARAJU Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 5 PRASANNA KUMAR B Karnataka Praja Party (RaithaParva) 6 SUBBAIAH Indian New Congress Party 7 ANAND JIVAN RAM Independent 8 N AMBARISH Independent 9 M Pradeep Kumar Independent 10 G.D. RAJAGOPAL Independent

CHIKBALLAPUR:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr. C.S.Dwarakanath Bahujan Samaj Party 2 B.N.Bache Gowda Bharatiya Janata Party 3 S.Varalakshmi Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 M.Veerappa Moily Indian National Congress 5 D.Palya Khadar Subhan Khan Samajwadi Janata Party(Karnataka) 6 Nazir Ahmed Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 7 Nagendra Rao Shinde Karnataka Jantha Paksha 8 S.R.Nageshareddy Ambedkar Samaj Party 9 Muniraju.G Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 10 AbdulKarim Desai Independent 11 Alanguru Kanakalakshmi Independent 12 Nasrulla Independent 13 Nalina.K.S Independent 14 L. Nagaraj Independent 15 Phaniraj.S.V Independent

CHITRADURGA:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 B N CHANDRAPPA Indian National Congress 2 A NARAYANASWAMY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MAHANTHESH C U Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ARUNACHALAM Y Pyramid Party of India 5 DEVENDRAPPA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 NIRANJANA A D CHEELANGI Ambedkar Samaj Party 7 S MEETYANAIK Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 KUMAR Y Independent 9 GANESH Independent 10 THIPPESWAMY T Independent 11 C H NARAYANASWAMY Independent 12 D PENNAPPA TURUVANUR Independent 13 V S BHUTHARAJA Independent 14 RAMESHA V Independent 15 L RANGAPPA (RTD.DDPI) Independent 16 LOKESHA M K Independent 17 N T VIJAYAKUMAR Independent 18 L VENUGOPAL Independent 19 R HANUMANTHAPPA Independent

DAKSHINA KANNADA:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SUPREETH KUMAR POOJARY Hindustan Janta Party 2 NALIN KUMAR KATEEL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MITHUN M RAI Indian National Congress 4 S. SATHISH SALIYAN Bahujan Samaj Party 5 MOHAMMED ELIYAS SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 6 VIJAY SHREENIVAS .C Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 ABDUL HAMEED Independent 9 ALEXANDER Independent 10 DEEPAK RAJESH COELHO Independent 11 MOHAMMAD KHALID Independent 12 MAXIM PINTO Independent 13 VENKATESH BENDE Independent 14 H. SURESH POOJARY Independent

HASSAN:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRAJWAL REVANNA Janata Dal (Secular) 2 MANJU A Bharatiya Janata Party 3 VINODRAJ K H Bahujan Samaj Party 4 H M CHANDREGOWDA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 5 M. MAHESH (AL: LOKESH) Independent 6 R G SATHISHA Independent

KOLAR:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JAYAPRASAD M.G Bahujan Samaj Party 2 K.H. MUNIYAPPA Indian National Congress 3 S. MUNISWAMY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ASHOK CHAKRAVARTHI M.B Ambedkar Samaj Party 5 G. CHIKKANARAYANA Republican Sena 6 RAMANJI. R Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 DHANAMATNALLI VENKATESHAPPA Republican Party of India (A) 8 SARVESH N.M. Pyramid Party of India 9 MEDIHALA CHALAVADI M CHANDRASHEKAR Independent 10 MUNIRAJAPPA. P Independent 11 Dr. RAMESH BABU. V.M. Independent 12 RAJ KUMARESAN. L Independent 13 C. SHANKARAPPA Independent 14 N.C. SUBBARAYAPPA Independent

MANDYA:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NIKHIL KUMARASWAMY Janata Dal (Secular) 2 NANJUNDASWAMY Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Janata Dal (United) 4 GURULINGAIAH Indian New Congress Party 5 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Samajwadi Party 6 D.C. JAYASHANKARA Aihra National Party 7 DIVAKAR.C.P.GOWDA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 SANTHOSH MANDYA GOWDA Engineers Party 9 ARVIND PREMANAND Independent 10 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Independent 11 T.K. DASAR Independent 12 H.NARAYANA Independent 13 PUTTEGOWDA.N.C. Independent 14 PREMAKUMARA .V.V Independent 15 MANJUNATH B Independent 16 G. MANJUNATH Independent 17 LINGEGOWDA S H Independent 18 C. LINGEGOWDA Independent 19 M.L. SHASHIKUMAR Independent 20 SATHEESH KUMAR .T.N Independent 21 SUMALATHA Independent 22 SUMALATHA AMBAREESH Independent 23 M. SUMALATHA Independent

MYSORE:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. B. CHANDRA (CHANDREGOWDA) Bahujan Samaj Party 2 AYUB KHAN Indian New Congress Party 3 PRATHAP SIMHA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 C.H.VIJAYASHANKAR Indian National Congress 5 SANDHYA.P.S. SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 ASHARANI.V. Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 P.K. BIDDAPPA Karnataka Praja Party (RaithaParva) 8 ANAND KUMAR. M Independent 9 KAVERIAMMA.N.K. Independent 10 N. NAGESH Independent 11 NINGAPPA. B. D. Independent 12 G.M. MAHADEVA Independent 13 M. J SURESHGOWDA Independent 14 R. MAHESHA Independent 15 RAVI Independent 16 RAJU S/O LATE CHALUVASHETTY Independent 17 ALAGUDU LINGARAJU Independent 18 LOKESH KUMAR.G. Independent 19 VENKATESHA D NAYAKA Independent 20 SREENIVASAIAH Independent 21 ALISHAN. S Independent 22 K.S.SOMASUNDER Independent

TUMKUR:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 H. D. DEVEGOWDA Janata Dal (Secular) 2 G. S. BASAVARAJ Bharatiya Janata Party 3 N. SHIVANNA Communist Party of India 4 K. C. HANUMANTHARAYA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 CHAYA RAJASHANKAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 MAHALAKSHMI C. P. Ambedkar Samaj Party 7 KAPANIGOWDA Independent 8 T. N. KUMARA SWAMY Independent 9 G. NAGENDRA Independent 10 PRAKASH. R. A. JAIN Independent 11 B. S. MALLIKARJUNAIAH Independent 12 D. SHARADHISHAYANA Independent 13 K. V. SRINIVAS KALKERE Independent 14 J. K. SAMI Independent 15 SIDDARAMEGOWDA T. B. Independent

UUUPI CHIKMAGALUR:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 P. PARAMESHWARA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PRAMOD MADHWARAJ Janata Dal (Secular) 3 SHOBHA KARANDLAJE Bharatiya Janata Party 4 P. GOUTHAM PRABHU Shivsena 5 MAGGALAMAKKI GANESH Independent 6 M.K DAYANANDA Proutist Sarva Samaj 7 COMRADE VIJAYKUMAR Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 8 SHEKAR HAVANJE Republican Party of India (Karnataka) 9 SURESH KUNDER Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 10 ABDUL RAHMAN Independent 11 AMRITH SHENOY P Independent 12 K.C. PRAKASH Independent

BANGALORE SOUTH:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 TEJASVI SURYA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 A.RAJU Bahujan Samaj Party 3 B.K.HARIPRASAD Indian National Congress 4 DR.JOHN BASCO PHILIPS Indian Christian Front 5 THYAGARAJ Republican Sena 6 AHORATRA NATESHA POLEPALLI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 DR. BANUPRAKASH A.S SATHYA YUGA Pyramid Party of India 8 RAVIKUMARA.T Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 VATAL NAGARAJ Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha 10 R.SHEKAR Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 11 SYED SADIQ PASHA Karnataka Karmikara Paksha 12 AMBROSE D' MELLO Independent 13 B.CHIKKA NAGESHA Independent 14 CHETAN CHAMAN Independent 15 K.C.NAGABHUSHANA REDDY Independent 16 PRASHANTHA.C Independent 17 BRAHMANAND.N Independent 18 BHAGYA.S Independent 19 MANOHAR IYER Independent 20 MADESH.V Independent 21 KOLLUR MANJUNATHA NAIK Independent 22 YOGEESH NAGARAJ Independent 23 G VENKATESH BHOVI Independent 24 B.SREENIVASULU Independent 25 SANTHOSH MIN.B Independent

Prominent candidates who will be going to vote on Thursday include former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya respectively, as also Union Minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and KH Muniyappa (Kolar).

A total of 2,67,53,840 voters are expected to exercise their franchise. Among the 241 candidates who are in the fray, 226 are men and 15 women. The highest number of 31 candidates are from Bangalore North while just six candidates are in the fray in Hassan.