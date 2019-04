Full list of candidates going to polls in Karnataka in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

BENGALURU: Fourteen constituencies of Karnataka will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23. As many as 237 candidates are in the fray, of which 227 are men and rest women. The constituencies where voting will be held on Tuesday are - Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five has the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

A total of 311 candidates had filed 457 nominations of which 29 nominations were rejected and forty-five candidates withdrew their nominations.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Karnataka:

BAGALKOT

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Mahmad Husen Mujawar Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Veena Kashappanavar Indian National Congress 4 Parashuram Laxman Neelnaik Republican Party of India (Karnataka) 5 Basanagouda Ramanagouda Meti Secular Democratic Congress 6 Jamindar Maruti Karnataka Jantha Paksha 7 Muttappa Mudakappa Hirekumbi Raita Bharat Party 8 Adagal Rajendra Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Ramanagoud S Balawad Hindustan Janta Party 10 M Shashikumar Hlepadi Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 11 Pendari Buddesab Makabulsab Independent 12 Muttu S Surakod (Madar) Independent 13 Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi Independent 14 Shivarajkumar Ajjappa Talawar Independent

BELAGAVI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANGADI SURESH CHANNABASAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BADRODDIN KAMDOD Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr.SADHUNAVAR Indian National Congress 4 DILSHAD SIKANDAR TAHASHILDAR Republican Party of India (A) 5 MANJUNATH H RAJAPPANAVAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 ANIL BABAN HEGADE Independent 7 ASHUTOSH S KAMBALE Independent 8 ANAND RAMESH PATIL Independent 9 UDAY KUNDARGI Independent 10 UDAY TUKARAM NAIK Independent 11 ONKARSINGH BHATIA Independent 12 KALLAPPA KRUSHNA KOWADKAR Independent 13 KAVITA DEEPAK KOLE Independent 14 KRISHNAKANT KAMANNA BIRJE Independent 15 GAJANAN AMRUT TOKANEKAR Independent 16 GANESH M DADDIKAR Independent 17 GOPAL BALAWANTRAO DESAI Independent 18 CHETAKKUMAR YALLAPPA KAMBLE Independent 19 DHANANJAY RAJARAM PATIL Independent 20 NAGESH SUBHASH BOBATE Independent 21 NITEEN DHONDIBA ANANDACHE Independent 22 NILKANTH MAHADEV PATIL Independent 23 NANDA MARUTI KODACHWADKAR Independent 24 PRAKASH BALAPPA NESARKAR Independent 25 PRANAM PRAKASH PATIL Independent 26 PRABHAKAR BHUJANG PATIL Independent 27 PANDURANG MALLAPPA PATTAN Independent 28 BULAND DEEPAK DALVI Independent 29 MAHADEV MARUTI MANGANAKAR Independent 30 MARUTI SIDDAPPA CHOUGULE Independent 31 MEGHARAJ SHIVAGOUDAPPA KHANAGOUDAR Independent 32 RANJIT KALLAPPA PATIL Independent 33 RAJU CHANGAPPA DIVATAGI Independent 34 RAJENDRA YALLAPPA PATIL Independent 35 RAMCHANDRA KRISHNA GAONKAR Independent 36 RAMCHANDRA DATTOBA PATIL Independent 37 LAXMAN BHIMARAO DALAVI Independent 38 LAXMANRAO SOMANNA MELGE Independent 39 LAXMI SUNIL MUTAGEKAR Independent 40 VIJAY KRISHNA MADAR Independent 41 VIJAY LAXMAN PATIL Independent 42 VINAYAK GOPAL GUNJATKAR Independent 43 VINAYAK BALKRISHNA MORE Independent 44 VISHWANATH RAGHUNATH BUWAJI Independent 45 SHIVARAJ NARAYAN PATIL Independent 46 SHRIKANT BALKRISHNA KADAM Independent 47 SHUBHAM VIKRANT SHELKE Independent 48 SHANKAR PUNNAPPA CHAUGALE Independent 49 RATOD SHANKAR PANDAPPA Independent 50 SACHIN MANOHAR NIKAM Independent 51 SACHIN SHANTARAM KELAVEKAR Independent 52 SUNIL GUDDAKAYU Independent 53 SUNIL VITTAL DASAR Independent 54 SURESH KHEMANA RAJUKAR Independent 55 SURESH BASAPPA MARALINGANNAVAR Independent 56 SANJAY SHIVAPPA KAMBLE Independent 57 SANDIP VASANTH LAD Independent

BELLARY

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 V. S. UGRAPPA Indian National Congress 2 K. GULAPPA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Y. DEVENDRAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 B. ESHWARAPPA Shivsena 5 A. DEVADAS SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 NAVEEN KUMAR. S Bharat Prabhat Party 7 NAYAKARA RAMAPPA Indian Labour Party (Ambedkar Phule) 8 B. RAGHU Pyramid Party of India 9 P. D. RAMANAYAKA Republican Party of India (Karnataka) 10 T. VEERESH Samajwadi Forward Bloc 11 CONDUCTOR PAMPAPATHI Independent

BIDAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ESHWAR Indian National Congress 2 S.H Bukhari Bahujan Samaj Party 3 BHAGWANTH KHUBA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ABDUS SATTAR MUJAHED Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular) 5 AMBRESH KENCHA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 DAYANAND Ambedkarite Party of India 7 MOHAMMED ABDUL WAKEEL Bharat Prabhat Party 8 Mohammed Yousuf Praja Satta Party 9 MD MERAJUDDIN Bahujan Maha Party 10 MOULVI ZAMERUDDIN National Development Party 11 RAJKUMAR Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 12 RAJAMBI Bhartiya Bahujan Kranti Dal 13 SUGRIV BHARAT KACHAVE Kranti Kari Jai Hind Sena 14 SANTOSH Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 15 MAULAPPA Independent 16 MAULASAB Independent 17 RAVI Independent 18 SHARAD Independent 19 SHIVARAJ Independent 20 SHRIMANTH YEVATE PATIL Independent 21 SHAIK ABDUL GAFFAR Independent 22 SAIBANNA Independent

BIJAPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JIGAJINAGI RAMESH CHANDAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 PUJARI SHRINATH SANGAPPA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DR. SUNITA DEVANAND CHAVAN Janata Dal (Secular) 4 GURUBASAVA. P . RABAKAVI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 5 SHRIVENKATESHWAR MAHA SWAMIJI (KATAKADHOND D.G) Hindustan Janta Party 6 YAMANAPPA VITTAL GUNADAL Republican Party of India (Karnataka) 7 RUDRAPPA DEYAPPA CHALAWADI Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh 8 DADASAB SIDDAPPA BAGAYAT Independent 9 DONDIBA RAMU RATHOD Independent 10 DHAREPPA MAHADEV ARDHAVAR Independent 11 BALAJI DYAMANNA WADDAR (YATNAL) Independent 12 RAMAPPA HARIJAN (HOLER) Independent

CHIKKODI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANNASAHEB SHANKAR JOLLE Bharatiya Janata Party 2 PRAKASH BABANNA HUKKERI Indian National Congress 3 MACHCHENDRA DAVALU KADAPURE Bahujan Samaj Party 4 APPASAHEB SHRIPATI KURANE Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh 5 PRAVEENKUMAR BALIGATTI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 MAGDUM ISMAILMAGDUM Republican Party of India 7 KALLAPPA GUDASI Independent 8 JITENDRA SUBHASH NERLE Independent 9 MOHAN GURAPPA MOTANNAVAR Independent 10 WAJANTRI VISHWNATH KALLOLI Independent 11 SHRINIK ANNASAHEB JANGATE Independent

DAVANAGERE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 H B MANJAPPA Indian National Congress 2 SIDDAPPA B H Bahujan Samaj Party 3 G M SIDDESHWAR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 H ESHWARAPPA Independent 5 GANESHA B A Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 MADHU THOGALERI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 RAVINDRA NAVALE Indian Labour Party (Ambedkar Phule) 8 S K AFZALKHAN Independent 9 ABDUL NAZEER SAB Independent 10 MOHAMMED ALEEMULLA Independent 11 ALUR M G SWAMY Independent 12 V IQBAL AHEMAD Independent 13 B V TIPPESWAMY GOSHALE Independent 14 A T DADAKHALANDAR Independent 15 BARKATH ALI Independent 16 MOHAMED HAYATH Independent 17 MANJUNATHA MARIKOPPA Independent 18 C M MANJUNATHA SWAMI Independent 19 V MANJUNATHACHAR Independent 20 M B VEERABHADRAPPA Independent 21 SHASHIKUMAR R N Independent 22 Dr|| SRIDHARA UDUPA Independent 23 S S SUBHAN KHAN Independent 24 SYED. ZABIULLA K Independent 25 HARISH HALLI Independent

DHARWAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Irappa Madar Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Pralhad Joshi Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Vinay Kulkarni Indian National Congress 4 Gangadhar Badiger SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 Vadiraj Mannari Madhusudhan (Pandurangi) All India Hindustan Congress Party 6 Raju Harishchandra Kamble Azad Mazdoor Kissan Party 7 Revanshiddappa Basavaraj Talawar Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyana Paksha 8 Vinod D Ghodke Proutist Bloc, India 9 Santosh Nandur Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 10 Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammad Hanif Independent 11 Udayakumar Ayyappa Ambiger Independent 12 B. G. Sangannavar Independent 13 Makhtum khan. Hasanalikhan Sirdesai Independent 14 Mallikarjunagouda Giriyappagouda Balanagoudra Independent 15 Raju. Anantsa. Naikwadi Independent 16 Maradagi Veerappa Gurushantappa Independent 17 Shakeel Ahmad Abdulsattar Dodwad Independent 18 Somashekhar. Peeraji. Yadav. Independent 19 Hashinabanu Tapalvale Independent

HAVERI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AYUBAKHAN A PATHAN Bahujan Samaj Party 2 D.R. PATIL Indian National Congress 3 UDASI. S.C. Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ISHWAR PATIL Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 5 SHYLESH NAZARE ASHOK Indian Labour Party (Ambedkar Phule) 6 BASAVARAJ. S. DESAI Independent 7 BOMMOJI. RAMAPPA. SIDDAPPA Independent 8 VEERABHADRAPPA VEERAPPA KABBINADA URF BANDI Independent 9 SIDDAPPA. KALLAPPA. POOJAR Independent 10 HANUMANTHAPPA.D. KABBAR Independent

GULBARGA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. UMESH G JADHAV Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MALLIKARJUN KHARGE Indian National Congress 3 K. B. VASU Bahujan Samaj Party 4 D. K. KONKATE KEROOR Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 5 RAJKUMAR Bhartiya Bahujan Kranti Dal 6 MAHESH LAMBANI Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 VIJAY JADHAV Sarva Janata Party 8 S. M. SHARMA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 SHANKAR JADHAV Bharatiya Peoples Party 10 G. TIMMARAJU Independent 11 DR. M. P. DARAKESHWARAIAH Independent 12 RAMESH BHEEMSINGH CHAVAN Independent

KOPPAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 K.RAJASHEKAR BASAVARAJ HITNAL Indian National Congress 2 SHIVAPUTRAPPA. GUMAGERA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KARADI SANGANNA AMARAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ANNOJIRAO.G Sarva Janata Party 5 COMRADE B.BASAVALINGAPPA Marxist Leninist Party of India (Red Flag) 6 BANDIMATH SHARANAYYA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 HEMARAJ VEERAPUR Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star 8 PA.YA. GANESH Independent 9 NAGARAJ KALAL Independent 10 BALARAJ. YADAV Independent 11 MALLIKARJUN HADAPAD Independent 12 SATISHREDDY Independent 13 SURESH GOUDA MUNDINAMANE Independent 14 SURESH.H Independent

RAICHUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 B. V NAIK Indian National Congress 2 RAJA AMARESHWARA NAIK Bharatiya Janata Party 3 B. VENKANA GOUDA NAYAKA Bahujan Samaj Party 4 NIRANJAN NAYAK Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 5 K. SOMASHEKHAR YADAGIRI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

SHIMOGA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GUDDAPPA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 S.MADHUBANGARAPPA Janata Dal (Secular) 3 B.Y.RAGHAVENDRA. Bharatiya Janata Party 4 KRISHNA.K. Pyramid Party of India 5 VENKATESH.R Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 6 S.UMESHAPPA Independent 7 S.UMESHA VARMA Independent 8 MOHAMMED YUSUF KHAN Independent 9 N.T.VIJAYAKUMAR Independent 10 K.C.VINAY RAJAVATH Independent 11 SHASHIKUMAR.S.GOWDA Independent 12 SHEKARA NAIK Independent

UTTARA KANNADA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANANTKUMAR HEGDE Bharatiya Janata Party 2 ANAND ASNOTIKAR Janata Dal (Secular) 3 SUDHAKAR KIRA JOGALEKAR Bahujan Samaj Party 4 NAGARAJ NAIK Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 5 NAGRAJ SHRIDHAR SHET Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 6 MANJUNATH SADASHIV Bharat Bhoomi Party 7 SUNIL PAWAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 ANITA ASHOK SHET Independent 9 KUNDABAI GANAPATI PARULEKAR Independent 10 CHIDANAND HARIJAN Independent 11 NAGARAJ ANANT SHIRALI Independent 12 BALAKRISHNA ARJUN PATIL Independent 13 MOHAMMED ZABROOD KHATEEB Independent

The 14 constituencies have 2.43 crore voters, including 1.2 crore women and 2,022 others. Among them, the number of first-time voters between the age of 18 and 19 is 5.41 lakh. The polling would take place in 28,022 booths.

For the smooth conduct of polls, 1.44 lakh poll personnel and 34,548 policemen would be deployed. In addition, 5,407 personnel from transport department have been deployed. There are 5,605 critical polling stations of which 1,026 are covered by central armed police force and 2,174 by micro-observers. The rest would be monitored through web camera and videography.