Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency

Gulbarga is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Gulbarga will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Gulbarga parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Afzalpur, Jewargi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Kalaburgi Rural, Kalaburgi Dakshin and Kalaburgi Uttar.

The seat has been a Congress stronghold. Apart from the 1996 and 1998 election, the Congress has won this seat in all parliamentary elections so far.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had bagged 345241 votes to win this seat. Bharatiya Janata Party's Revunaik Belamagi had given him a tough fight and bagged 331837 votes in the seat.

In the 2014 election too, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge won by a margin of 74,733 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Revunaik Belamagi who bagged 4,32,460 votes.

In Gulbarga, 76.09 per cent or 998086 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 8 contestants who were in the fray, 6 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Congress has yet again nominated Mallikarjun Kharge while Bharatiya Janata Party has named Umesh G Jadhav for the seat.