IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka; fishermen warned not to venture into sea

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy downpour is likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam, Nagaland, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied by lightning.

Squally weather is very likely to prevail over east-central and adjoining southeast of the Arabian Sea along with Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep and Comorin area and over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along with north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast.

In the All India Weather Warning Bulletin, the organisation stated that a low-pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. "It is very likely to become well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours."

Another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast during next 48 hours. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.