हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Increase state's oxygen quota to 1200 MT: Karnataka High Court tells Centre

The court has also asked the state government to submit a projected estimate of oxygen required for the next week.

Increase oxygen quota to 1200 MT: Karnataka High Court tells Centre
File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Wednesday (May 5) directed the Centre to increase the quota of oxygen for the state to 1200 metric tonne for the next four days amid rising demand due to COVID-19 surge.

It has also asked the state government to submit a projected estimate of oxygen required for the next week.

The order comes amid reports of a shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. Earlier this week, 24 COVID-19 patients died in a hospital in Chamarajanagar district due to oxygen shortage.

The Karnataka government has appointed retired High Court judge Justice B A Patil as the one-man commission to inquire into the deaths.

Karnataka has been witnessing an exponential rise in the daily new virus infections, despite a lockdown imposed from April 27 to May 12.

The state has reported over 44,000 cases and 200 fatalities daily in the past few days.

As of Tuesday, Karnataka had a little over 4.64 lakh active cases, while it witnessed 44,631 new infections.

The state has been making efforts to ramp up the vaccination drive. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the state has crossed 1 crore inoculations of COVID-19 vaccine. He added that they have received 1,05,49,970 doses from the Centre and the state government has procured 3 lakh doses.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusKarnataka COVIDKarnataka High Courtoxygen shortage
Next
Story

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges big scam in COVID bed booking by BBMP

Must Watch

PT17M40S

CCMB Scientists: Coronavirus Strain B1617 spreading in South India