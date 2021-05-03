24 patients die at Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka due to oxygen shortage

Chamarajanagar: Amid India’s oxygen shortage crisis due to the second wave of COVID-19, over 24 patients died at a Chamarajanagar government hospital in Karnataka on Monday (May 3, 2021).

Following the incident, the District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar on Monday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply at the hospital.

"There were at least 24 patients, including coronavirus patients who have died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to oxygen shortage and other reasons in the last 24 hours," Kumar confirmed.

“We are waiting for the death audit report for confirmation," he added.

The authorities have also initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Karnataka: Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar orders inquiry into the death of 24 patients at the district hospital; says, "strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital." — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives.

Karnataka reported 37,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21,149 recoveries, and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The active cases in the state stands at 4,21,436 with 11,64,398 recoveries.

However, the death toll so far has stood at 16,011, as per the state health report.

