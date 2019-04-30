KAR SSLC 2019 class 10 results: Karnataka Board (KSEEB) announces class 10 results on karresults.nic.in; 73.70 is overall pass percentage

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday announced the KAR SSLC 2019 class 10 results at around 12:45 pm. The results can be accessed on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) official website karresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The Karnataka KAR SSLC 2019 class 10 exam was conducted between March 21 and April 4.

The overall pass percentage stands at 73.70 as against 71.93 per cent in 2018. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 79.59 against boys with 68.46 per cent. The districts of Hassan, Ramanagar and Bangalore fared the best in the Karnataka SSLC exams.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2019

1) Log on to the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Look for the tab which says SSLC result 2019 and click on it

3) You will be prompted to enter your login details like roll number, hall ticket number, etc

4) Your marksheet with your subject-wise marks will be displayed on the screen

5) Students are advised to download the KAR SSLC class 10 result marksheet and take a print out for future reference.

The students have also been advised to check the results from their schools for the original mark sheets. The website states, "Neither NIC nor the respective Board, KARNATAKA is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately."