Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 DECLARED At result.dkpucpa.com- Direct Link To Download Result Here

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023: Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 is released on the official website. Department of Pre-University Education issued the 1st PUC result link on March 31. Students who took the Karnataka Class 11th examination can access and obtain their results from the official website, result.dkpucpa.com. To view the results, candidates must provide their registration number and date of birth. Check out the link to the Karnataka 1st PUC result, application steps, and other information below.

It should be mentioned that the results are only available for Dakshina Kannada District colleges. The Karnataka 1st PUC results have been released for all three streams: science, commerce, and arts.

Details such as the student's name, registration number, date of birth, subject name, topic-wise marks, result status, and total marks secured will be included on the scorecard. On March 6, the Karnataka 1st PUC Examinations were held. It was supposed to start on February 27th. In the meantime, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examinations 2023 began on March 9 and ended on March 29. Almost 7.27 lakh students registered for and took the Karnataka 2nd PUC test. According to media reports, the 2nd PUC results will be announced in May. The Department of Pre-University Education has yet to announce the official date and timing for the Class 12 results.

Karnataka PUC Result 2023: Here's how to check

Go to the official website--result.dkpucpa.com

On the appeared homepage, click on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 link

A new login page would open

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Login and access the result

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future references

Check your name, roll number, result, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status after downloading the result.