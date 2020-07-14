Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020: Know how to check result via SMS

The results of the Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams will be declared on Tuesday (July 14) at 11.30 am. According to Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

Kumar added that the students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 amresults will be first released on mobile phones and after 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in.

Students can check Karnataka 2nd Pre-university Results 2020 via SMS service. Follow the process below:

Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12<Registration Number> on a blank message

Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Once the results are announced, the student will automatically receive a response from the board.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

The PUC exam was conducted from March 4-21 but the last paper, which was to be conducted on March 23, was postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pending paper was later held on June 18.

"Our state is the first in south India to announce the PUC result. The results of 6.75 lakh students will be announced on Tuesday," the minister said, adding that the supplementary examination has been cancelled. It was supposed to take place from July 16 to July 27 in the colleges itself and the results were to be announced on July 30