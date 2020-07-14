Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020: Pass percentage touches 61.80%, Udupi tops among districts

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 at 11.30 am on Tuesday (July 14) via SMS and on its official website karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage was 61.80% marking a surge from 61.73% in 2019.

This year too, girls have outscored boys in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. 68.73%girl students have passed as against 54.73% boys.

Girls has scored 76.2% percent marks as compared to the boys who scored 66.58% in the science category 2019.

In the Commerce stream, the total pass percentage of girls was 65.52% as compared to boys’ 66.39% last year.

In the Arts stream, the total pass percentage among girls was 41.27% as compared to 50.53% among the boys in 2019.

Meanwhile, Udupi, Dakshin Karnataka has topped among districts with 90.71 per cent. Kodagu has secured the pass percentage of 81.53 per cent

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier said the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

A total of 5.56 lakh (5,56,267) students who appeared in the PUC II exam can check the results through the website- karresults.nic.in