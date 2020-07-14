Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020: Results to be announced via SMS in a few minutes

The results of the Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams will be declared at 11.30 AM on Tuesday (July 14). Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Karnataka will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 in online mode only at the official website of the board i.e. at karresults.nic.in. In order to access their result, students need to log in at the official website of the board by entering their registration number.

According to Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

Kumar added that the students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 results will be first released on mobile phones and after 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

The PUC exam was conducted from March 4-21 but the last paper, which was to be conducted on March 23, was postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pending paper was later held on June 18.

The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or 2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23, but some papers were postponed due to the lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.