Karnataka extends night curfew timing, schools for class 9-12 to begin from August 23

New Delhi: In order to keep COVID-19 cases under control and prediction of the third wave of coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Friday (August 6) decided to tighten the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state. So far, the night curfew used to begin from 10 pm onwards.

The Karnataka government will also impose a weekend curfew in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Moreover, the state government is also planning to open the educational institutions in a phased manner. The government has decided to start physical classes for Std 9 and 10 and pre-university college students (class 11 and 12) from August 23. The classes will be held on alternate days.

After assessing the situation at the end of August, the state government will take a decision on opening the primary schools.

The decision was taken in a high-level committee meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. Following the meeting with the task force, CM Bommai announced the new COVID guidelines.