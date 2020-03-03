Karnataka: CBI arrests six accussed in BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda muder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) informed that it has arrested six accused in connection with Yogesh Gowda muder case on Sunday (Februray 29, 2020). The names of the six accused include - Dinesh, Sunil, Nutan, Ashwath, Shahnawaz and Nazeer Ahmed.

CBI official further also informed that on the request of CBI, the Designated Court remanded the six accused to five days police custody.

On the request of the Karnataka government CBI has taken over the investgation of the case after registereing case on September 24, 2019 .

The CBI statement read, ''CBI had registered a case on September 24, 2019 on the request of the Karnataka Government and further Notification from Government of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Suburban Police Station, Dharwad in connection with the alleged murder of Yogesh Gowda, resident of Dharwad (Karnataka). In this case, the local police had filed charge sheet on September 9, 2016.''

The probe agency further said that the investgation is going on and more suspects may be held based on the information received by the arrested accused.

Yogesh Gowda was a BJP taluka panchayat member and a resident of Dharwad in Karnataka who was mudered on September 6, 2016. He was killed in his gym by the accomplices of Muttagi, who first sprinkled chilli powder before stabbing him to death.

(With IANS input)