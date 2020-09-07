Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says 'no question of protecting anyone involved in drug menace'

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday described his government's crackdown against drug peddling and substance abuse in the state as unprecedented and said there was no question of protecting anyone involved in the menace.

"It (investigation/crackdown) is going on with regard to drug menace, there is no question of protecting anyone.

For the first time in the country we have taken strong steps against it," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the intention is to stop the menace that is causing harm to youngsters and students, and authorities will take all necessary steps for it.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, investigation into drug related cases is on, and that he has directed the Director General of Police to go for joint operations with neighbouring states against the menace, if necessary.

Police and authorities have in recent days arrested several people in connection with alleged drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and have seized ganja, hash oil, cannabis, MDMA, among other things.

The recent arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had also unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians.

The central crime branch police investigation into the case has led to several arrests including actress Ragini Dwivedi and high-end party planner Viren Khanna, among others.

Noting that a central team is visiting the state to assess the flood damage, Yediyurappa said he will be holding a meeting with them and discuss the situation.

"...They will be visiting different parts of the state affected by floods and come back and hold discussions with the Chief Secretary.

We are going to seek relief for the loss, about Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.Once the team comes, we will get the clear picture," he added.