KCET 2021

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021: Results to be declared by September 20

Karnataka Higher Education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that the KCET Result 2021 will be announced by September 20. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2021 will be announced by September 20, state Higher Education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday (August 28). 

The Karnataka CET exams are being held on August 28 and 29 at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers across the rest of the state. 

As per IANS, Narayan, who was visiting Sheshadripuram college CET centre to examine the arrangements, told reporters that the counseling process would commence in the first week of October. He informed that the exam was conducted smoothly today and the students who had tested COVID-19 positive, also appeared for the exams using the separate arrangements facilitated for them.

“There are no reports of any inconvenience from any location including the border area districts despite lockdown and weekend curfew being in effect. The examination is being run smoothly in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Udupi which are adjacent or near the state of Kerala,” the Higher Education minister said. 

As many as 2,01,816 candidates registered for Karnataka CET 2021. Narayan had earlier said that Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations. 

He had also informed that 530 observers, 1,060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, nearly 8,409 invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed for conducting the exams smoothly. 

(With IANS inputs)

