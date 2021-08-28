KCET 2021 begins today, check COVID guidelines, last-minute instructions here

New Delhi: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 will commence from today (August 28, 2021). KCET will be held on two days, August 28 and 29, 2021. The examination will be held in pen and paper format on both days. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct KCET as per prescribed COVID guidelines, which are also available on the official website of the authority- kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to B.Tech, B.Pharma, B.V.Sc, AH, Pharm.D and other professional courses. KCET is a 60 marks paper that is objective type and lasts for 80 minutes. KCET 2021 will have papers on various subjects including Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The students who have registered with KEA and will be appearing in KCET need to carry KCET admit card to the exam centre or else they might not be allowed to sit for the exam. Students also need to take note of the last-minute instructions.

KCET 2021: Exam day Instructions

Students must reach the examination centre at least 2 hours prior to the first bell.

KCET Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam hall along with a valid Id proof for checking.

Students will have to take their seats in the exam hall after the first bell. Candidates need to note that they will not be allowed to enter the KCET 2021 exam hall after the third bell rings.

Candidates should carry a blue/black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR sheet. No pencils will be allowed.

Students will have to give their left-hand thumb impression in the space provided at the bottom portion of the OMR sheet or wherever they are asked to.

No wristwatch, electronic gadgets like calculators, mobile phones will be allowed in the exam hall.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to wear masks at all times and social distancing is a must.

