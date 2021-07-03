हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka COVID lockdown: Govt lifts night curfew, check what's open and what's not

CM BS Yediyurappa allowed the government to reopen offices.

Karnataka COVID lockdown: Govt lifts night curfew, check what&#039;s open and what&#039;s not
Photo courtesy: PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (July 3) lifted the night curfew from the state. The chief minister also allowed the government offices to reopen. Issuing fresh guidelines, the chief minister said that the district Administrations can apply more restrictions in their respective areas.

The following relaxations and restrictions will be in place for the next 15 days:

1. Theatres/Cinema Halls and Pubs will remain closed. 

2. Swimming pools permitted for competitive training purposes. 

3. Sports complexes and stadia shall be opened only for practice purposes. 

4. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

5. Marriages/Family Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people

6. Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

7. Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed.

8. Public transport allowed to operate up to its seating capacity.

9. All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

10. All educational intuitions/tutorials/colleges remain closed until further order. 

Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM in Karnataka. Deputy Commissioners of the Districts based on their assessment of the situation and after consultation with the District-in-charge Minister may impose additional containment measures.

The relaxations are coming as a part of the third level of unlocking from July 5 in Karnataka.

