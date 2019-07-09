Karnataka Crisis: Congress MLA Roshan Baig resigns, says in 'touch with BJP'

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Roshan Baig resigned from the Assembly Tuesday. He tendered his resignation letter to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. The former state minister, who was suspended from Congress for anti-party activities, had also skipped the Congress Legislature Meeting.

Live TV

"I have voluntarily given resignation to Speaker. Congress is questioning me repeatedly. I have already explained myself to them and can’t do it again. They are furious because I have spoken the truth. They have suspended me. Hence now I’m going to submit my resignation to speakers office," said Roshan Baig.

"I am hurt by the way my party has treated me, the way they have suspended me," says the disgruntled Congress leader. "I was suspended just because I said the bitter truth. The way they have treated me I am hurt."

Putting end to all rumours, Baig said on Tuesday morning that he's in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party. "The other thing is that I am not going to Bombay and Goa, I am here in Bangalore city with my family. I am busy at the Haj Bhawan and the Hawan terminal, I am going to resign from my MLAship," he said, further adding, "They (BJP) are in touch with me ... In a day or two I will resign. When the party doesn't need me, where is the need to stay in the party."

Baig, who represents the Shivajinagar Assembly seat in the city centre, was suspended on June 19 from Congress for his alleged anti-party activities.

Uncertainty loomed large over the coalition government in the state, with 15 legisalators of the ruling Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government resigning. The legislators are currently untraceable, reportedly staying near Satara, on the outskirts of Pune. The MLAs have requested Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept the resignations and are likely to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Siddaramaih said, "Today (Tuesday) the Congress Legislature Party will submit a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of the members who are trying to resign from the membership," said Siddaramaiah. "According to us it's anti-party activities. As they have colluded with BJP," he added. "Even now I request them to come back and withdraw their resignations."