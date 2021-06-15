Karnataka extends lockdown in Bengaluru: Strict COVID-19 restrictions to continue in these 11 districts

New Delhi: The Karnataka government led by BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday (June 15) indicated that there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21, when the current COVID-19 guidelines come to an end. According to official sources, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to take a decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, the state government today extended the restrictions under Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in public places in Bengaluru till June 21. Section 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight. Bus stands, railways station and airports exempt”, read the circular issued by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the COVID induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14. The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

It had also said that the COVID curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14. The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.

Among the relaxations announced by the government in the remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum of two passengers, among others.

All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength.

Garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

Shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2 PM by extending their duration from 10 AM earlier.

All construction activities will be permitted.

Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

Parks will be opened from 5 AM to 10 AM .

Street vendors can do their business from 6 AM to 2 PM’.

Auto and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum two passengers.

Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service.

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 PM.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Live TV