Karnataka govt increases base auto rikshaw fare to Rs 30 in Bengaluru, new rates to be applicable from Dec 1

New Delhi: The Karnataka transport department on Monday (November 8) announced a hike of Rs 5/- in auto-rickshaw base fares in Bengaluru.

The auto-rickshaw fare has been increased from Rs 25/- to Rs 30/- for the first two kilometres. From thereon, the journey will cost Rs 15/- per km. The new rates of base fares will come into effect from December 1.

As per the media reports, the night fare, between 10 pm to 5 am will be the new minimum fare plus 50%.

Bengaluru Autorickshaw Drivers' Union's General Secretary CN Srinivas said they were happy with the announcement as the rising LPG prices and COVID-19 pandemic has affected the livelihood of auto drivers.

Live TV