हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka govt mulling bringing anti-conversion bill, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "There are complaints of forced conversions in the state. There is serious thought on formulating a law to regulate it completely.” 

Karnataka govt mulling bringing anti-conversion bill, says CM Basavaraj Bommai
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Now Karnataka is mulling to bring an anti-Conversion Bill in the state Assembly. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government is considering introducing the bill which will forbid “forceful religious conversions”. 

"We are contemplating bringing an Anti-Conversion law," ANI quoted the Karnataka CM as saying. 

Responding to the allegations of forced conversions in Yadgir, Bommai said, "There are complaints of forced conversions in the state. There is serious thought on formulating a law to regulate it completely.” 

In another incident, Byadarahalli police are probing an alleged forceful religious conversion case. In a building owned by one Narayanaswamy, as many as 20 children were forced to participate in prayers. Based on the complaint, the police have issued a notice to Narayanaswamy, IANS reported. 

 A few days back, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said that the government is deliberating to bring anti-conversation law in the state, adding they are referring to other states` laws."We are planning to bring a bill (anti-conversion bill). Some states have already brought the anti-conversion bill. We will study them and we will bring that bill," Jnanendra had said. 

The issue gained prominence after Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar claimed on the floor of the House that Christian missionaries had got his mother converted.

Earlier, BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat passed anti-conversion laws. In April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the ‘Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021’ introducing more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage. The Yogi Adityanath government passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act last year. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Basavaraj BommaiKarnatakaanti-conversion bill
Next
Story

NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3006 CHO posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat will not go to Punjab