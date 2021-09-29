Karnataka govt mulling bringing anti-conversion bill, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: Now Karnataka is mulling to bring an anti-Conversion Bill in the state Assembly. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government is considering introducing the bill which will forbid “forceful religious conversions”.

"We are contemplating bringing an Anti-Conversion law," ANI quoted the Karnataka CM as saying.

Responding to the allegations of forced conversions in Yadgir, Bommai said, "There are complaints of forced conversions in the state. There is serious thought on formulating a law to regulate it completely.”

In another incident, Byadarahalli police are probing an alleged forceful religious conversion case. In a building owned by one Narayanaswamy, as many as 20 children were forced to participate in prayers. Based on the complaint, the police have issued a notice to Narayanaswamy, IANS reported.

A few days back, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said that the government is deliberating to bring anti-conversation law in the state, adding they are referring to other states` laws."We are planning to bring a bill (anti-conversion bill). Some states have already brought the anti-conversion bill. We will study them and we will bring that bill," Jnanendra had said.

The issue gained prominence after Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar claimed on the floor of the House that Christian missionaries had got his mother converted.

Earlier, BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat passed anti-conversion laws. In April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the ‘Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021’ introducing more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage. The Yogi Adityanath government passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act last year.

(With agency inputs)

