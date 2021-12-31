Karnataka govt will take ‘important decisions’ soon: CM Basavaraj Bommai amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases once again see a speedy spike, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday (December 31) said his government will take "important decisions" in the coming days.

On being asked about increasing coronavirus and Omicron cases, Bommai as quoted by PTI said, "It is increasing across the country, the Centre has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions.”

"In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," the CM added. He also said that necessary health infrastructure including beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU will be set up to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka reported 23 more cases of Omicron variant on Friday, which pushed the state’s total tally to 66. "Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa," state Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

On Thursday, the Centre said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate. This came on the day when Karnataka logged 707 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, which pushed the total tally to 3,006,505 and the death toll to 38,327.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry of Health data on Friday, while the total Omicron case tally mounted to 1,270. As per ANI sources, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 in India in terms of number of cases.

