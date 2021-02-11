Karnataka health minister urges medical students to take vaccine, find out why

Bengaluru: Medical students in Karnataka should get vaccinated against Covid and lead the drive as its ambassadors, state Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday (February 10).

"Medical students in the state should lead the anti-Covid vaccine drive as its ambassadors by getting vaccinated," said Sudhakar after opening the obstetric triage at the state-run Vani Vilas hospital here.

The minister, who unveiled the respiratory intensive care unit (ICU) at the state-run Victoria hospital here, said if medical students take the vaccine, staff in their colleges and attached hospitals would be inspired to receive the shot.

"Some students are citing exams as a reason to avoid vaccination. But there is no connection between vaccine and exams or side-effects," said Sudhakar, who is a doctor himself.

Though the vaccination drive was launched across the state on January 16 with healthcare warriors as its first beneficiaries, only about 40 percent of them took the shot till date.

The southern state got Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech for vaccinating its healthcare workers.

"Indian vaccines are in great demand from 25 countries the world over. As the dose is offered free, people should take the shot voluntarily," Sudhakar said.

Noting that the coronavirus had made the people realise the importance of health, the minister said the BJP government had improved the health infrastructure across the state over the last 7-8 months.

"The Health and Medical Education Departments added 22,500 oxygenated beds in state-run hospitals during the pandemic to treat the Covid patients," he said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has decided to prioritise the health sector for more funds in the budget for 2021-22, he added.

Live TV