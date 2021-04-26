Karnataka imposes 14-day curfew from April 27, announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday (April 26) announced a curfew for a period 14 days starting from Tuesday (April 27) night at 9 pm.

During the lockdown-like restrictions, the time period for essential services has been limited to 6 am to 10 am. The state government has also announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults.

Addressing a presser, CM BS Yediyurappa announced that a curfew will be implemented with strict measures in place across the state. The CM also informed that free COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for people above the age of 18 at government hospitals. "Above 45 years the central government is anyway providing vaccines free of cost," the CM said.

Ration and groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am to 10 am. During the curfew period, inter and intra-state travel will not be permitted. People will only be allowed to travel for emergency purposes.

Meanwhile, weekend curfews will remain in place and essential services will continue as before.

The District Collector (DCs) will have to take strict measures in order to ensure curb of COVID-19 spread. “People will have to cooperate. If they do, then we can achieve our target,” the CM added.

Amid record-breaking rise in coronavirus cases, Karnataka on April 21 imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day as well as a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am. These curbs will last till May 4.

This decision comes after state Karnataka registered 34,804 new COVID-19 cases in a day, of which Bengaluru accounted for 20,733 cases, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday. The state's total caseload mounted to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases.

Live TV