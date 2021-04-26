हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka imposes 14-day curfew from April 27, announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

Karnataka has also announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults at government hospitals. 

Karnataka imposes 14-day curfew from April 27, announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults
File Photo

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday (April 26) announced a curfew for a period 14 days starting from Tuesday (April 27) night at 9 pm.

During the lockdown-like restrictions, the time period for essential services has been limited to 6 am to 10 am. The state government has also announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults. 

Addressing a presser, CM BS Yediyurappa announced that a curfew will be implemented with strict measures in place across the state. The CM also informed that free COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for people above the age of 18 at government hospitals. "Above 45 years the central government is anyway providing vaccines free of cost," the CM said. 

Ration and groceries will be allowed to be purchased between 6 am to 10 am. During the curfew period, inter and intra-state travel will not be permitted. People will only be allowed to travel for emergency purposes.

Meanwhile, weekend curfews will remain in place and essential services will continue as before. 

The District Collector (DCs) will have to take strict measures in order to ensure curb of COVID-19 spread. “People will have to cooperate. If they do, then we can achieve our target,” the CM added. 

Amid record-breaking rise in coronavirus cases, Karnataka on April 21 imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day as well as a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am. These curbs will last till May 4. 

This decision comes after state Karnataka registered 34,804 new COVID-19 cases in a day, of which  Bengaluru accounted for 20,733 cases, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday. The state's total caseload mounted to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka curfewCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

COVID-19: Karnataka likely to decide on lockdown-like curbs on April 26

Must Watch

PT12M30S

COVID-19: 18+ people will be vaccinated in Delhi for free