COVID-19: Centre releases list of dos and don'ts for plasma donation amid spike in cases

New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has hit the country really hard as India on Monday (April 26, 2021) set a global record for a rise in daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day. The country registered 3.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, besides over 2800 deaths.

Keeping in view of this, the Centre has released guidelines for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate plasma to other infected patients.

The guidelines to donate plasma to COVID-19 patients are as follows:

1. Always carry a hard copy of the COVID-19 negative report (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test) within 4 months of the day of donation and your Aadhar Card (front and back).

2. Donate only after 14 days of a COVID-19 positive report if the person is asymptomatic or after 14 days of symptoms if the person is symptomatic.

3. Women who have ever been pregnant cannot donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

4. A person who has received COVID-19 vaccination will not be able to donate plasma for 28 days from the date of vaccination.

5. A person can not donate if he/she gets rejected for the lack of adequate antibodies in the blood.

6. Please contact hospital authorities for any other information in advance, on phone.

If you are planning to donate plasma to a COVID positive patient in Delhi, here are the do's and don'ts you should know about! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/98mtaDmpZA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in India has increased to 28,14,544 on Monday morning.



Live TV