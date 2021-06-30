Karnataka likely to ease COVID-19 restrictions from July 5, malls may open soon

New Delhi: Karnataka is likely to further ease COVID-19 curbs and allow malls to reopen soon. Hinting at the possibility, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday (June 29) that the government is considering opening malls with some conditions and a decision on the same will be taken soon.

"Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues. We are discussing giving certain concessions with some conditions. No decision has been taken yet," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Shopping Centres Association of India members had met Yediyurappa and urged the CM to allow malls to be opened from next week.

As per PTI, malls may be allowed to operate with riders after July 5 when the current unlock guidelines will be reviewed. On June 24, the state government had further relaxed the lockdown curbs and allowed buses to resume services to Maharashtra with a seating capacity of 50 percent. Issuing fresh guidelines, the government also allowed marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts and function halls involving not more than 40 guests.

Under its ‘Unlock’ norms, the Yediyurappa government has permitted several sectors to operate however air-conditioned shops, shopping complexes, malls, are still not allowed to function.

Meanwhile, amid Delta Plus variant cases being found in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has made negative RT-PCR test report or a vaccination certificate mandatory for the travellers coming from Maharashtra.

"Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka," Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in the new order.

Karnataka reported 3,222 new COVID-19 cases, and 93 deaths taking the death toll to 34,929 on Tuesday. The active cases have dropped to 85,997, while the recoveries stood at 27,19,479 recoveries, as per the state health bulletin.

(With agency inputs)

