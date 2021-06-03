Karnataka lockdown extended for 7 more days till June 14 to break COVID-19 chain

Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka on Thursday extended the lockdown till June 14 in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister had earlier hinted that strict measures will continue as the coronavirus is not yet in complete control and cases in rural areas are still high.

Earlier, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had hinted at the extension of lockdown following Centre’s direction to do so till June 30, He had said that the Chief Minister would take a decision after meeting his Ministers.

The restrictions are likely to remain unchanged with regard to intra and inter-district movement. Daily timings for purchase of essentials is also likely to remain unchanged, from 6 am to 10 am, though there is pressure to extend the timing till 2pm.

The State government had initially announced a 14-day of shutdown from April 27, but imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 amid a spurt in cases. It was later extended till June 7.

Meawnhile, Karnataka's death toll crossed 30,000 with 463 fatalities while 16,387 new infections were reported in 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 26,35,122, there were as many as 21,199 discharges, the health department said.