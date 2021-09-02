Karnataka makes RT-PCR report mandatory for international passengers amid new COVID-19 variant concerns

New Delhi: Amid emergence of new COVID-19 strains, the Karnataka government made RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for passengers from countries including Brazil and South Africa.

International travelers from the UK, China, Bangladesh and some other countries will have to undergo COVID-19 test irrespective of them already possessing a negative report. "The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, (the) Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe on arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the Standard Operating Procedure," a government order stated on Wednesday (September 1).

Moreover, those coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for test results and be permitted to leave only after testing negative.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar in the official order mentioned that strict telemonitoring of the international passengers should be ensured, adding that COVID-19 protocols have to be periodically reviewed as per the coronavirus situation in Karnataka.

Karnataka reported 1,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the total caseload 29,50,604 and the death toll to 37,339.

Meanwhile, after new COVID-19 variant C.1.2 was detected in some countries worldwide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also made the RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport from September 3. "RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at the airport at their own cost, in wake of the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19," the BMC in its notice said.

C.1.2 COVID-19 variant, which was first reported in South Africa, has not been found in India so far, the Centre said on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV