Karnataka Public Service Commission postpones FDA Exam as paper gets leaked

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public service Commission has released a statement on Saturday (January 23) for cancellation of the First Division Assistant (FDA) examination which was held on Sunday (January 24).

Karnataka Public service Commission Secretary, G Satyavati ordered the cancellation of the FDA test which was scheduled for Sunday (January 24). The reason behind the cancellation is that the FDA examination paper got leaked.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) exposed this paper leak scam and informed KPSC about it. Two of the accused who have been identified are Rachappa and Chandru. An informer gave the details of this scam to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). They immediately acted on this and arrested six.

Joint Commission of Police, Sandip Patil tweeted that six accused with the KPSC paper leak scam are under arrest, Rs. 24 lakh cash, three vehicles along with the FDA question papers are seized from them. The matter is being investigated.

6 accused arrested in connection with FDA question paper leak..exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow.. Rs 24 lakhs cash, question papers seized from accused.. further investigation on.. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) January 23, 2021

The Karnataka Public service Commission has cancelled the test which was scheduled for tomorrow and will be rescheduling it.