Karnataka PUC 2nd Year results 2021 declared, datesheet for offline exam announced

New Delhi: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) declared the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams today at 4 pm via press conference. Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in.

As many as 2,239 students have secured full marks (600/600) this year after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for II PUC exams, 95,628 have secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU (internals).

The Karnataka state government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. A special evaluation criterion was devised to calculate the 2nd year PUC results. As per the criteria, 45 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45 per cent to I PU marks and 10 per cent to the internal assessment marks of II PU. The government has decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category.

Timetable for offline PUC exams announced

The DPUE also released the timetable for offline exams scheduled to be held in August-September 2021.

Aug 19 – Optional Kannada, Mathematics, Basic Maths

Aug 21 – Kannada

Aug 23 – Geography, Psychology, Physics

Aug 24 – English

Aug 25 – Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science

Aug 26 – Political Science

Aug 27 – History, Statistics

Aug 28, 29 – KCET 2021

Aug 30 – Economics

Aug 31 – Urdu, Sanskrit

Sept 1 – Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Sociology, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science

Sept 2 – Logic, Business Studies, Chemistry

Sept 3 – Hindi

Karnataka PUC result announced: Helpline number announced

For students who have a query regarding the PUC II results declared today, the department has given a help desk number. Such students can contact department help-line phone no: 080- 23311330

Karnataka PUC 2nd year results announced: Over 76,000 repeaters promoted this year

This year, 76,344 were registered as repeaters. Out of which, only 47 got distinction while 1540 got first class and 12209 got second class. As many as 62548 repeaters managed to pass Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2021.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 69.20 with the Science stream at 67.28 per cent, Commerce at 65.52 per cent, and Arts at 41.27 per cent. Among districts, Udupi had topped in 2020. Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year.

