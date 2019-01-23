हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka boat capsize

Karnataka: Search underway to rescue missing people after ferry boat capsizes in Karwar

ANI photo

Bengaluru: The search and rescue of the persons, who have gone missing after a boat capsized in Kali River near Karwar Bridge in Karnataka, is on Wednesday in progress. The mishap took place on Monday claimed lives of at least 20 people.

Two Chetak helicopters and one Dornier aircraft have been pressed to conduct the rescue operation while earlier as many as 10 Naval divers and two Gemini crafts were deputed to augment diving operations.

At least 17 people were safely rescued by the Navy and Coast Guard officials on Tuesday after the ferry boat carrying about 26 persons capsized near Karwar Bridge.

A massive joint search operation by Navy and the Coast Guard was immediately launched in Kali River after the boat tragedy.

Navy's Chetak helicopter was airborne from Goa and a team of professionally trained divers from the naval force was called in to carry out rescue work.

Officials believe that the boat was carrying more people than its capacity. The boat was returning from Kurumagada Island in the Arabian Sea to the Karwar Beach.

Karnataka boat capsizeIndian NavyCoast GuardKali River
