Karnataka SSLC 2021 results declared; here's how you can check scorecard

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results of the SSLC Class 10 examination soon. The results will be available online on the websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC 2021 exams were conducted on July 19 and 23. About 8.76 lakh students took the examination. The test consisted of Multiple Choice Questions for the first time due to the pandemic situation.

Students can get the scorecard through various sources including the official website, SMS service and DigiLocker.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2021 results through official website:

Step 1: Visit the official results website on sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your Registration Number and other required details in the given fields

Step 3: Click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Click on the link to download Karnataka SSLC 2021 results

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2021 results through SMS:

Type KSEEB10 <Roll Numer> in your mobile phone SMS application and send it to 56263. The results will be displayed.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2021 results through DigiLocker:

Step 1: Login to Digilocker using your credentials. In case you don’t have the app, you can download it through Play Store or App Store and Sign Up.

Step 2: Under “State” section, select Karnataka

Step 3: Tap on Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board icon

Step 4: Click on Class X marksheet

Step 5: Save the marksheet for future use

