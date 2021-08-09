Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results 2021 DECLARED, check sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the results of the SSLC Class 10 examination around 3.30 PM on Monday.

The results were released by the KSEEB for around 8.76 students on official websites - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

All the students will now receive results on their registered mobile numbers.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, who declared the result at a press conference, said that direct links for results will be activated soon.

The minister informed that a total of 8,71,463 students had appeared for the SSLC exams. All boys who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls stood at 99.99%. Only one girl did not appear in the examination, the minister added.

As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the examinations which were conducted for only two days with Multiple Choice Questions for the first time due to the pandemic situation.

Karnataka was one of the few states which conducted Class 10 board exams this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Bihar and Kerala are other states that conducted both Classes 10, 12 final exams in 2021.

Steps to check Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2021

SSLC result 2021 Karnataka online website -- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

DigiLocker

SMS -- Type KSEEB10 (roll number) in a message box and send the SMS to 56263

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on August 10. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.8 per cent. The pass percentage of girls students was 77.74 per cent and for boys, it was 66.41 per cent.

Live TV