Karnataka SSLC results likely to be declared on August 10: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar made an announcement that the results of the SSLC exams (Class 10) that concluded on July 22 are likely to be announced by August 10.

Speaking to the media after visiting several exam centres during the day, when exams were held, he said that 99.6 per cent of students who had registered for the exam attended it on the second and final day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa acknowledged the work of his cabinet colleagues and staff for completing the exams across the state amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate all my cabinet colleagues and staff who worked hard to safely conduct SSLC exams amidst the pandemic. It is heartening that more than 8.5 lakh students appeared for exams with 99.6% attendance. My best wishes to students and their parents,” he tweeted.

SSLC exams were held in a special format with students answering two combined papers with multiple-choice questions. While the candidates of the exam answered a paper on core subjects on Monday, they attended the paper on languages on Thursday.

As per Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) data, 99.62 per cent out of 8,19,694 students appeared for the first language as opposed to the 98.41 per cent attendance last year. Meanwhile, 99.60 per cent and 99.62 per cent of the total candidates answered questions for the second and third language subjects on Thursday.

