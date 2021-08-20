Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 387 Civil Constable posts, apply at rec21.ksp-online.in

New Delhi: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has notified vacancies for civil constable posts. Candidates can visit the official website of KSP at rec21.ksp-online.in for more information.

The recruitment drive will fill 387 posts of police constable (civil) men and women (residual) and Kaylana Karnataka (local) in-service. The last date to register and submit the application form is September 6, 2021. The application fee for KSP Police Recruitment 2021 can be paid latest by September 8.

The date for KSP Recruitment 2021 exam is yet to be announced. It will be conducted at various examination centres across the state.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed PUC second or Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognized board. Candidates should be aged between 19 years to 31 years. However, for the reserved category candidates, the age limit is 19 to 33 years.

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and physical eligibility test. For exam dates, keep a tab on the official website.

KSP Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of KSP at rec21.ksp-online.in

2. Check the 'current notification' section and click on KSP Police Recruitment 2021 application form

3. Enter the required details and upload documents including Date of Birth certificate and Category certificate among others

4. Generate challan and pay the application fee through HDFC bank or Post office

Candidates are recommended to take a printout of the application form for future references.

