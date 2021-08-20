Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Karnataka: Apply for 1,527 posts of worker and assistant, check details here

Bengaluru: The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has invited applications for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. The WCD has released notification for recruitment on posts of worker and assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in

The last date to apply is August 23, 2021.

Anganwadi recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

There are a total of 1527 vacant posts. The number of posts is different for different districts.

Haveri district: 93 posts

Dharwad: 91 posts

Raichur: 47 posts

Belagavi:333 posts

Shivamogga: 147posts

Yadgir district: 37 posts

Bangalore Rural: 96 posts

Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts

Mysore: 166 posts

Kalaburagi: 331 posts

Bidar: 113 posts

Eligibility criteria: Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacant should have passed classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute.

Age limit: The minimum age limit for worker and assistant posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 35 years.

Pay scale:

Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month

Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month

Anganwadi worker: Rs 8000/- per month

