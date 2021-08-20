Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Karnataka: Apply for 1,527 posts of worker and assistant, check details here

Bengaluru: The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has invited applications for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. The WCD has released notification for recruitment on posts of worker and assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in
The last date to apply is August 23, 2021.
Anganwadi recruitment 2021 vacancy details:
There are a total of 1527 vacant posts. The number of posts is different for different districts.
Haveri district: 93 posts
Dharwad: 91 posts
Raichur: 47 posts
Belagavi:333 posts
Shivamogga: 147posts
Yadgir district: 37 posts
Dakshina Kannada: 73 posts
Mysore: 166 posts
Kalaburagi: 331 posts
Bidar: 113 posts
Eligibility criteria: Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacant should have passed classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute.
Age limit: The minimum age limit for worker and assistant posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 35 years.
Pay scale:
Anganwadi helper: Rs 4000/- per month
Anganwadi mini worker: Rs 6000/- per month
Anganwadi worker: Rs 8000/- per month