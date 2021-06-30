Karnataka to vaccinate all college students in 10 days: Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayana

New Delhi: Karnataka will vaccinate all college students within 10 days, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said on Tuesday (June 29). Those who will be benefited under the priority COVID-19 vaccination include students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under Chief Minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses, the minister added.

"The vaccination drive for the higher education students has been initiated on June 28 and 94,000 students have been jabbed on the first day,” Narayana said addressing the media after convening a meeting with the officials of the departments of Health and Medical Education.

Meanwhile, apprising of ways the government plans to tackle the possible third COVID-19 wave, Narayana said that oxygen generation capacity will be enhanced by 400 MT. This comprises 250 MT in hospitals coming under the department of health and the remaining in medical college hospitals and private hospitals and also arrangements made by District commissioners under the Disaster Management Act.

"Similarly, oxygen storage capacity will be increased by about 2500-2800 MT. This comprises 1806 MT in hospitals working under the department of health, 500 MT in medical college hospitals. Each district hospital will have a minimum of 20 MT oxygen storage capacity and taluk hospital will have a minimum of 6 MT capacity. Global tenders will be floated to procure tankers which are essential to store liquid oxygen", he was quoted as saying by ANI.

To ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, the government will ask Centre for more vaccines. "We will urge the Centre to allot more vaccines to the state for inoculating a maximum number of people, including senior citizens, above 45 years and those in the 18-44 age group,” state Health Minister K. Sudhakar told reporters on Tuesday.

As per the official release, Karnataka has been allotted only 60 lakh doses for July, which will limit its vaccination drive to 2-lakh per day. Sudhakar will fly to New Delhi early next week to meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and officials for allotting more vaccines to the southern state, IANS reported.

(With agency inputs)