Karnataka unlocks: New relaxations to come into effect from June 21, check full list

New Delhi: Karnataka has announced new relaxations as the state continues under lockdown during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The positivity rate is less than 5 per cent in 16 districts during the last one week, it is 5- 10 per cent in 13 districts and around 10 per cent in the Mysuru district.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, adding that lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5 per cent COVID-19 positivity. These relaxations will be in place from June 21 to July 5.

Based on the positivity rate and suggestions made by the Technical Advisory Committee regarding relaxation of restrictions, the Chief Minister held discussions with his cabinet colleagues and the took the decision to implement these restrictions.

Here are some of the new relaxations for districts with higher amount of COVID-19 cases being reported:

All shops can be open up to 5.00 PM

Dining at Hotels, clubs, Restaurants (excluding liquor) without AC is allowed with 50% capacity up to 5.00 PM

Permission is granted for conducting outdoor sports without spectators.

Government/private offices are permitted to work with 50% capacity.

Lodges and resorts can function only with 50% capacity.

Gyms can operate with 50% capacity (without AC facility)

Relaxations as per Government Order Dated 11-06-2021 is applicable to 13 districts viz., Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Chamrajngagar, Chikkamagalur, Bangalore rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellari, Chirtradurga and Vijayapura districts which have positivity rate of more than 5% .

Status quo to be maintained in Mysore district which has positivity rate of more than 10%

Rules applicable in entire State :

Everyday night curfew from 7.00 pm to 5.am.

Weekend curfew from Friday night 7.00 pm to Monday 5.00 am

Buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity.

