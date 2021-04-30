हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka Urban Local Body polls results 2021: Congress wins 120 seats, JD (S) 66, BJP 57

Representational Image

New Delhi: The opposition Congress in Karnataka has trounced the ruling BJP by winning 120 out of the 263 wards in 10 local bodies across eight districts that went to the polls on April 27.

Surprisingly, even the Janata Dal (S) performed better than the BJP by winning 66 seats as against the saffron party`s 57 seats.

While the BJP has been able to retain the Madikeri City Council, the Congress retained the Ballari City Corporation, besides winning the Bidar City Council.

Last time in Bidar, the Congress in coalition with the JD(S) had retained the Ramangar City Council, besides trouncing BJP in the Bhadravati City Council and the Teerthahalli Town Council in Shivamogga district.

After a long gap, the Congress has now trounced JD(S) in the Beluru City Council in Hassan, which is considered to be a stronghold of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda's family.

The Congress also won the Gudibande Town Panchayat, where the BJP drew a blank.

In the Madikeri Town Municpal, the Congress put up a below-par performance, managing to win only one of the 23 seats, while the SDPI won five seats there.

The BJP`s performance in Shivamogga, which is the home district of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapa and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, was far below par, as it managed to win only four of the 34 seats.

The elections to the Bhadravathi Town Municipal Corporation had gained importance after local Congress MLA B. K. Sangamesh had created a furore during the budget session by taking off his shirt to protest against the 'highhandedness' of the BJP. In the local body polls this time, the Congress managed to defeat the BJP by a handsome margin in Bhadravathi.

The Congress also managed to defeat the BJP in Beluru City Council in Hassan, a stronghold of JD(S) strongman H.D. Revanna, besides winning the Ramanagara City Council, which is considered the pocket borough of former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The BJP succeeded to win 13 seats in the Ballari City Corporation, where the Congress put up a poor show.

