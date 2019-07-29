KR Ramesh Kumar resigns as Karnataka Assembly Speaker after BJP wins trust vote

Shortly after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government won the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, KR Ramesh Kumar announced that he would resign as the Speaker of the House.

The Speaker submitted his resignation to the Deputy Speaker, following which the House was adjourned till 5 pm on Monday.

The role of Speaker had come under attack from members of the BJP during the political drama in the state. Yediyurappa and other leaders of the party had alleged that the Speaker has been biased in favour of HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS alliance.

The BJP leaders had alleged that the Speaker had helped the Congress and the JDS in stalling the trust vote in Assembly. KR Ramesh Kumar had, however, dismissed all allegations, saying he was fulfilling his duties as the Speaker of the Assembly.

During the discussion ahead of trust vote, which was lost by the Congress-JDS alliance, Ramesh Kumar had hit back at the BJP saying he did not have lakhs stashed abroad and hence he would have no hesitation in taking tough decisions.

On the issue of resignation of rebel MLAs, the Supreme Court had left it on the Speaker to take a decision. The top court had said that it could not direct the Speaker on whether to accept or reject the resignations of the lawmakers.

On Sunday, KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 14 rebel MLAs as per the provisions of the anti-defection law. The lawmakers were disqualified for defying the whip issued by their parties. The rebels had then declared that they would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

During the discussion ahead of trust vote on Monday, Kumaraswamy had lauded the Speaker, saying he did not act in hurry during the whole political drama. He said, “Speaker's decision sends a strong message. He didn't act in hurry. He looked into the matter very carefully, and looked into each case.”