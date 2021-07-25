Let’s go for polls, let people decide: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar challenges Yediyurappa government

New Delhi: Attacking the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government in the state over the flood situation, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Sunday (July 25) said that BJP does not know how to serve people and challenged the saffron party to go for polls and get a fresh mandate.

"BJP does not have the honour or capability to rule the state, they don't know how to serve the people...When there is difficulty and people are dying and are losing properties, this government has completely failed. Come let's go for polls, to give a new administration," Shivakumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added, "let's go before the people and let them decide."

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president slammed the ruling BJP government in the state over its 'inability to disburse compensation to flood victims for the last two years'.

Shivakumar also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence in the state to assess the flood situation. He asked, "Why did not the prime minister come (to assess the flood situation in the state), don't want, did they (centre) at least give the money? Why didn't these MPs (25 BJP MPs) go (asking for compensation), what had happened to these MPs?"

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yediyurappa informed that around 113 villages and seven taluqs in Belgavi have been affected by floods caused due to incessant rains. Addressing the media after a visit to rescue shelters at Nippani and Sankeshwara, he further said that as many as 19,035 people have been shifted to 89 rescue shelters and 8,975 have been shifted to shelter homes, ANI reported.

A total of seven 7 NDRF and 15 SDRF teams, along with police, fire departments, emergency services, navy helicopter have been deployed for rescue operations in Shimoga, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi, he added.

"I have also assured district administration of more funds for affected roads and bridges. I have ordered speedy emergency works and more temporary roads. We are also expecting more funds from the center," he said.

This is the fourth consecutive year that several regions of Karnataka have been battered by torrential rains resulting in floods and landslides.

(With agency inputs)

