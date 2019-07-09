Karnataka crisis Live Updates: Hurt by party's treatment, in touch with BJP, says Congress' Roshan Baig

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar is all set to take a call on the resignations of the 14 rebel MLAs –10 Congress, two JDS and two Independents – on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 21 Congress and nine JD(S) ministers decided to resign ‘voluntarily’ Monday to accommodate the disgruntled MLAs in a last-ditch attempt to save the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

Most of the MLAs, after submitting their resignations, left Karnataka and stayed in an undisclosed parked themselves in a hotel in Mumbai. They planned to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday to meet the Speaker and press for their resignations.

Here are the live updates of the political crisis in Karnataka: