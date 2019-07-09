Karnataka crisis Live Updates: Hurt by party's treatment, in touch with BJP, says Congress' Roshan Baig

9 July 2019, 09:08 AM
BJP leaders Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, JC Madhuswamy and K Ratna Prabha arrive at Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: BJP leaders Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, JC Madhuswamy and K Ratna Prabha arrive at BS Yeddyurappa's residence. #Karnataka
9 July 2019, 09:04 AM
"I am hurt by the way my party has treated me, the way they have suspended me," says disgruntled Congress leader R Roshan Baig, who was suspended last month over alleged "anti-party" activities. "I was suspended just because I said the bitter truth... the way they have treated me I am hurt."
"The other thing is that I am not going to Bombay and Goa, I am here in Bangalore city with my family. I am busy at the Haj Bhawan and the Hawan terminal, I am going to resign from my MLAship," he said, further adding, "They (BJP) are in touch with me ... In a day or two I will resign. When the party doesn't need me, where is the need to stay in the party."
9 July 2019, 08:44 AM
Congress MLAs who are staying in Mumbai had planned to shift to Pune, later changing it to Goa. But they are now staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai: ANI
9 July 2019, 08:43 AM
The 14 rebel MLAs, who left Karnataka on Saturday, are still untraceable. They may be in Pune and its neighbouring regions, but haven't reached Goa so far, sources told Zee News.
9 July 2019, 08:40 AM
The Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of destabilising the Karnataka government, a charge denied by the saffron party. “BJP is doing Horse Trading of our MLA's which is unconstitutional and dirty politics,” said Congress in a statement. To protest against it, the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) will launch a padayatra (foot march) on Tuesday. The march will begin at 11.15 am from Cubbon Park Metro Station to Rajbhavan, where party members will meet and submit memorandum to Karnataka governor “to stop Devil Acts of BJP and safeguard the democracy in Karnataka.
9 July 2019, 08:40 AM
The fate of the Karnataka coalition government is likely to be sealed Tuesday after Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar takes a final call on the resignation of the rebel Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs. Read more