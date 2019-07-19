Karnataka trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday

19 July 2019, 20:47 PM Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says he does not want to hold the trust vote in a hurry, adjourns the house till Monday.

19 July 2019, 20:33 PM Karnataka Assembly Session has been adjourned till July 22. The trust vote will be held on Monday, July 22. Karnataka Assembly Session has been adjourned till July 22. The trust vote will be held on Monday, July 22. pic.twitter.com/219kBE6eCv — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 20:22 PM BS Yeddyurappa urges Speaker to abide by Governor's direction. BJP Karnataka President, BS Yeddyurappa:We respect you, Speaker sir.Governor's last letter said the vote should finish today. People on our side will sit peacefully till late in the night. Let it take however long it takes & it'll also mean that we can respect Governor's direction pic.twitter.com/4RpB4s9qCC — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 19:50 PM Karnataka Dy CM G Parameshwara explains why Congress party moved the Supreme Court. ''We've approached SC to contend two major issues: Parties have right to issue whips to their legislators & this can't be taken away by any court. When House is in session, Governor can't issue directions or deadlines to when we should have a trust vote: G Parameshwara Karnataka Dy CM G. Parameshwara: We've approached SC to contend 2 major issues: Parties have right to issue whips to their legislators&this can't be taken away by any court. When House is in session, Governor can't issue directions or deadlines to when we should have a trust vote pic.twitter.com/JNOEdS313g — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 19:48 PM Want to inform SC, people and the House that no MLA has given me letter seeking protection and I don't know if they've written to govt. If they have informed any member that they have stayed away from House for security reasons then they're misleading people: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh: Want to inform SC, people & the House. No MLA has given me letter seeking protection & I don't know if they've written to govt. If they have informed any member that they have stayed away from House for security reasons then they're misleading people pic.twitter.com/np75rlnj9x — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 19:44 PM BJP's BS Yeddyurappa insists Speaker to conduct floor test today, even if it's by 12 AM.

19 July 2019, 19:41 PM Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah urges Speaker to conduct floor test on Monday, says many MLAs want this to be over today but we can't deny members their chance to speak.

19 July 2019, 19:39 PM Congress leader DK Shivakumar also calls for providing security to MLAs.

19 July 2019, 19:37 PM Responding to Congress MLA HK Patil's request to provide security to MLAs, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says, "No MLA has written to me till date asking for security.''

19 July 2019, 19:36 PM Congress lawmaker HK Patil says the Speaker will have to adjourn the session till Monday, raises the issue of safety of MLAs.

19 July 2019, 19:35 PM Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh asks the MLAs to arrive at a decision by 7:30 PM.

19 July 2019, 19:29 PM CM HD Kumaraswamy also urges Speaker to continue the session till Monday amid suggestions for holding the trust vote on Tuesday.

19 July 2019, 17:34 PM Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleges BJP is desperate for floor test since they have 'purchased' MLAs.

19 July 2019, 17:32 PM After Congress, CM Kumaraswamy has approached the Supreme Court seeking clarification on its July 17 order, which, he says, affected the party's right to issue whip to its MLAs.

19 July 2019, 17:07 PM CM Kumaraswamy requests the Speaker to protect him from the letter sent by the Governor. ''I leave the decision on the floor test to you (the Speaker). It won't be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor, says Karnataka CM in the assembly. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in state Assembly: I leave the decision on the floor test to you (the Speaker). It won't be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor. https://t.co/zUHJxNKpIZ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 17:05 PM I have respect for the Governor. But the second love letter from the Governor has hurt me. He only came to know about horse-trading 10 days ago, says CM HD Kumaraswamy, (Shows photos of BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh, reportedly boarding a plane with independent MLA H Nagesh) CM HD Kumaraswamy: I have respect for the Governor. But the second love letter from the Governor has hurt me. He only came to know about horse trading 10 days ago?(Shows photos of BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh, reportedly boarding a plane with independent MLA H Nagesh) pic.twitter.com/VIcA4TUmeI — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 16:34 PM What has hurt me is that the Governor has sent me a second letter. The issue here is that Yeddyurappa has said there has been loot under the IMA scam, that I have looted the state. That I take 20% Commission and I have drawn 100s of crores from the exchequer: CM Kumaraswamy

19 July 2019, 16:33 PM I'm not attached to this seat. If I was so desperate to save this government I'd have returned from the USA when Anand Singh resigned on July 1. I decided to wait and abide by my commitments. Many people warned about conspiracies and advised me not to go to the USA: CM

19 July 2019, 16:33 PM Haven't yet finished my preliminary submission, says CM in assembly. ''I have spoken about many things. Our opposition leader says we didn't address drought and loan waiver was not done properly. When these incidents began, Yeddyurappa has said that I have failed but he must explain where. Please explain,'' CM says.

19 July 2019, 16:12 PM Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao has approached Supreme Court. In his petition, Rao has claimed that the SC order (on rebel MLAs) had violated the party's right to issue whip to its MLAs. Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao has approached Supreme Court. Rao in his petition, claimed that the SC order(on rebel MLAs) had violated the party's right to issue whip to its MLAs. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/wV7JY0Wxvt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 16:11 PM Where were their principles when they backstabbed earlier coalitions? Who paid then for hotel stays, air fare, moving people here and there? Suddenly they are wailing about principles: R Ashok, BJP. R Ashok,BJP: Where were their principles when they backstabbed earlier coalitions? Who paid then for hotel stays, air fare, moving people here and there? Suddenly they are wailing about principles. #Karnataka https://t.co/BIZsxLIR8y — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 16:10 PM We have faith in Speaker that he will take the right decision. Allegations made by Congress regarding horse-trading are a bit bizarre. What fake righteousness is this? One wonders where these principles were when they cross voted during Rajya Sabha elections: R Ashok, BJP

19 July 2019, 15:48 PM Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala sends another letter to CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority before 6 PM today.

19 July 2019, 15:18 PM BS Yeddyurappa targets Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda of the JDS, who had alleged that he was offered Rs 5 crore bribe by the BJP. He said, "Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda alleged in the Assembly that he was offered Rs 5 crore by BJP. We are moving a breach of privilege motion against him."

19 July 2019, 13:44 PM Speaker says, "According to our rules there is no opportunity to go for division without discussion. I know you (BJP members) are in a hurry but that is not possible. It is up to the chief minister to respond to the letter Governor wrote to him."

19 July 2019, 13:41 PM Deadline set by Karnataka Governor for trust vote in Assembly has expired.

19 July 2019, 13:31 PM BJP MLA Madhuswamy says "it is Governor's Constitutional right to ask the Chief Minister to prove majority". Countering his claim, Krishna Byre Gowda of the Congress said, "In May 2018, the Governor gave the BJP 15 days to prove majority but we are given 15 hours. If this doesn't smack of conspiracy what does?"

19 July 2019, 13:25 PM Congress leader DK Shivakumar objects to the letter sent by Governor Vajubhai Vala, says the Governor has no right to interfere in the functioning of the Speaker. His remarks were followed by chants of 'Go Back Governor' by the MLAs.

19 July 2019, 13:00 PM In the letter to the Speaker, Patil has clarified that he was not kidnapped by any BJP leader, even as he sought permission to remain absent from Assembly.

19 July 2019, 12:59 PM Rebel Congress leader Srimanth Patil, who is in Mumbai hospital, has written a letter to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, saying, "There is no malice in my action". Patil said that he had left for Chennal where he felt chest pain. "When I consulted my relatives in Mumbai, they asked to undergo treatment there," he added.

19 July 2019, 12:57 PM During ongoing speech of CM, another JDS MLA Srinivas Gowda from Kolar said he was offered 5 crore by BJP leaders. “BJP leaders Ashwath Narayan, CP Yogeshwar and SR Vishwanath came to my house and offered money,” Srinivas Gowda

19 July 2019, 12:16 PM “In 1999 when Vajpayee sought trust it went on for 10 days. But there is tremendous haste today. We know how the MLAs resigned, please take them and form your government. The BJP has made a hotel to keep the MLAs. They've kept a whole group of bouncers. But those MLAs have to come back. How many days will they stay in Mumbai?” said Kumaraswamy.

19 July 2019, 12:15 PM “I had got an offer from somebody, and I was approached by Congress leaders. I didn't go to them. If I wanted to hold on to the chair I'd have done so long ago. I have said many times that I'm a child of fortune. This seat isn't important, but the future generations... Did our freedom fighters give us democracy to allow such activities?” said Kumaraswamy. “I'm still asking God why he made me chief minister at such a time under such circumstances. This is all about fate,” he added.

19 July 2019, 12:14 PM “In 2009, there were floods in northern Karnataka. At that time we've seen how people in the BJP spoke about Yeddyurappa, how many people went to resorts... What they experienced then I am experiencing now. Back then Yeddyurappa (who was CM) had pleaded with the BJP with folded hands saying he would change himself and to not remove him from the post. I will not plead with anybody for this post,” says HD Kumaraswamy.

19 July 2019, 11:27 AM Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs, says Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

19 July 2019, 10:57 AM Karnataka police team reaches St George Hospital in Mumbai and seeks medical report of Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who is reportedly undergoing treatment.

19 July 2019, 10:21 AM The issue of Karnataka political crisis will be raised in Lok Sabha by Congress MPs on Friday. Six Congress MPs have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "encroachment on democratic institutions".

19 July 2019, 10:17 AM The Congress has targeted Governor Vajubhai Vala for directing the Speaker to conduct the floor test by 1.30 pm on Friday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Karnataka Congress MP Nasir Hussain said, "I think the Congress party will go to Supreme Court because Governor cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker, he has no right to do it. Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party."

19 July 2019, 10:15 AM Karnataka BJP MLAs to hold a meeting with state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa before the commencement of Assembly session on Friday.

19 July 2019, 09:48 AM Karnataka BJP has targeted Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, calling him "power greedy". A tweet by the BJP said, "Constitutional head of the state honorable Governor has issued direct & stringent instruction to @hd_kumaraswamy to prove his majority in Vidhana Soudha by 1.30 pm tomorrow, 19 July 19.Power greedy @hd_kumaraswamy should now abide by constitution & do as instructed."

19 July 2019, 09:20 AM The Karnataka Director General of Police has decided to send a high level police team to probe about the Congress MLAs, who left Bengaluru and then reached St George Hospital in Mumbai. Led by a DCP level officer, the police team will arrive at the Mumbai hospital on Friday. They will record the statement of Congress MLA Shrimant Patil. The Karnataka Congress has registered a kidnapping case in the issue.

19 July 2019, 09:20 AM The Congress released a statement on Thursday night, questioning the decision to allow the rebel MLAs to take a call on attending the Assembly. The Congress said that the decision had nullified its Constitutional right to issue whip to MLAs.

19 July 2019, 08:37 AM After staging an overnight dharna at the Vidhana Soudha over their demand for floor test, Karnataka BJP legislators on Friday morning went for a morning walk. News agency ANI shared a video of their morning stroll outside the gate of Karnataka Assembly: #WATCH Bengaluru: K'taka BJP legislators go for a morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. Karnataka Guv Vajubhai Vala has written to the CM,asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today pic.twitter.com/r8yygSyf4X — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

19 July 2019, 08:35 AM After 13 Congress and three Janata Dal Secular MLAs resigned earlier this month, Kumaraswamy looks to be massively short of the required numbers to keep his government afloat. Let's take a look at the number game in Karnataka.

19 July 2019, 08:34 AM In all, 16 rebel legislators, including 13 of the ruling Congress and three of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) resigned from the Assembly, triggering a political crisis in Karnataka and leading to trial of strength in the state Assembly.