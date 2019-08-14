close

Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Massive tree falls on school bus with 17 children inside

Mangaluru: A massive tree fell on a private school bus with 17 children on board in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Wednesday. All the children escaped unhurt and no major injuries were reported. 

The incident occurred near Nanthoor Circle in the city in the morning hours.

The children had a narrow escape after the branch of the huge tree fell on the bus. Rescue personnel and police officers rushed to the site of the incident. DCP and other police officials are investigating at the location. 

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds have lashed Mangaluru over the past few days. 

At least 54 people have died and 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday. Over 4 lakh people have been rescued so far. As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in all districts of coastal Karnataka and in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. 

MangaluruSchool bus accident
