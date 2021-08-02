Muslim man marries off adopted Hindu daughter to Hindu boy as per Vedic traditions

New Delhi: A Muslim man who looked after an orphaned Hindu girl married her off to a Hindu man as per Vedic traditions in Karnataka's Vijaypura.

Mehboob Masli is the guardian of an 18-year-old Hindu girl, identified as Pooja Vadigeri. She was adopted and being taken care of by Masil as a father after her own parents refused to bring her up.

Although Masli had four children of his own, he decided to bring the young girl at his home and adopt her.

The girl was married off by Masli on July 31. He performed and facilitated Pooja's marriage to a Hindu man as per customs on Friday.

During the wedding ceremony, Masli while speaking to media said that it was his responsibility to marry the girl off to a man from the religion she belongs to. "She lived in my home for over a decade but I never forced her to practice our religion (Islam) or to marry a Muslim man. It is against the principles of our religion," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that the groom's parents happily accepted the girl without demanding any dowry. The man further urged the people to live in harmny amongst diverse communities.

Live TV