Mysuru

Mysuru gangrape victim in critical condition, multiple teams formed for investigation

The woman is in a critical condition currently and is yet to give her statement to the police. However, the police have recorded a statement from her friend who is also admitted to a hospital.

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Mysuru: In a horrific incident, a 23-year-old medical student from Uttar Pradesh was reportedly gang-raped by six young men in the foothills of the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The brutal crime is being investigated by Karnataka ADGP (L&O) CH Pratap Reddy. He visited the crime spot, a forested area near Lalithadripura (north) layout, today, according to a TOI report.

The incident took place on Tuesday at about 7 pm. The girl, along with a friend, was on their way to the Chamundi hills area when a gang of six youths in an inebriated state waylaid them in isolated Lalithadripura and committed the crime.

The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a place where they committed the crime, police said.

Another newspaper report said that the woman is in a critical condition currently and is yet to give her statement to the police. However, police have recorded a statement from her friend who is also admitted to a hospital.

The Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed multiple teams to probe the case.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday (August 26) said that the government and the police department have taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru "seriously" and all efforts are on to nab the culprits.

(With Agency Inputs)

