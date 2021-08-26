Situation in Afghanistan 'critical', evacuation of Indians top priority: EAM tells floor leaders at all-party meet

New Delhi: The government on Thursday told the floor leaders at the all-party meet that the current situation in Afghanistan is ''critical'' and evacuating Indians from the Taliban-controlled country remains its top priority. The all-party meeting was convened to brief floor leaders on the prevailing Afghanistan situation.

During the all-party meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

Besides EAM Jaishankar, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing in the Parliament House Annexe.

India was trying to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan, the Minister said and asserted that evacuating Indian personnel was a "top priority", according to some of the participants at the meeting.

The government also described the situation in the war-torn country as "critical" and said the Taliban has broken the promises made in the Doha agreement.

Among other things, the Doha pact, inked between the Taliban leaders and the US in February 2020, envisaged religious freedom and democracy, with a government in Kabul that represented all sections of Afghan society.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are among those attending the meet.

The government decided to call an all-party meeting after the Opposition parties asked the Centre to issue a statement on the Afghanistan crisis.

Earlier, on August 17, India had announced that it would issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

