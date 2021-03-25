Negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers coming to Bengaluru amid spike in cases

New Delhi: With 1,291 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (March 25), the total active coronavirus cases in Karnataka reached 16,905, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. While the death toll reached 12,461 with 12 more deaths reported.

In view of the surge in cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced that starting from April 1, all passengers travelling from other states to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report.

Sudhakar held a meeting with senior officials to review the Covid-19 containment measures in Bengaluru amidst a surge in coronavirus cases.

“There are travel restrictions in a way, whoever comes to Bengaluru from other states will have to bring in RT-PCR negative certificates otherwise we will test them here,” the Health Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also said that it has been decided to hand-stamp infected persons residing in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Sudhakar added that nearly 1,400 cases were reported in Bengaluru on March 24, which was the highest for the state capital in over four months.

“There is a spike in cases every day. It is increasingly found in passengers arriving in the city from other states,” he claimed. He also stated that Quarantine Watch application, introduced to track home isolation, will be reintroduced.

“As of now, the restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward, it is applicable to all states," PTI quoted the Health Minister as saying. On March 22, the Karnataka government had made a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for passengers from Punjab and Chandigarh. The same guideline was earlier issued for travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in order to curb the transmission of the coronavirus, only 200 people for functions in closed premises and 500 people for functions in open space premises have been permitted.

"Certain places which have high footfall and dense public places will be sanitized to control the spread. Information regarding the availability of beds and ICUs will be made available online. People's cooperation is crucial to make Namma (our) Bengaluru Covid-free," Sudhakar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

