KPSC

Ready to dismiss them from service: BS Yediyurappa on officials involved in FDA paper leak

The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place today but ahead of it, the city police arrested six people with Rs 24 lakh in cash and the question papers.

File Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday (January 24) said the officials allegedly involved in leaking the First Division Assistant (FDA) examination question papers may be dismissed from service, even as eight more people were arrested in connection with the leakage, taking the total number of arrests to 14.

The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place today but ahead of it, the city police arrested six people with Rs 24 lakh in cash and the question papers.

The police said the leaked question papers were allegedly sold to job aspirants.

Based on the expose, the KPSC postponed the FDA examination.

"We will initiate stringent action against all those involved in the case. I am not only ready to suspend them but also dismiss them from the service," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Stating that the officers concerned have been suspended, he said he would get the matter investigated.

"It is an unpardonable act to leak the question papers even before the exams are held," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, in a statement, said based on the inputs given by the kingpins of the racket - Rachappa and Chandru - 12 people have been arrested taking the total arrested to 14.

According to police, six people were arrested on Saturday (January 23) while on Sunday (January 24) eight more were arrested.

Karnataka Public Service Commission postpones FDA Exam as paper gets leaked
